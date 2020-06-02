Hinsdale, NH - Michelle (Unwin) Lucy, 62, of Hinsdale, N.H., passed away May 25, 2020 after a short but courageous battle with cancer.
There will be no services at this time. Later in the year the family will have a celebration of life.
To view her full obituary and to share a memory of Michelle, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Jun. 2, 2020.