Michelle U. Lucy
1957 - 2020
Hinsdale, NH - Michelle (Unwin) Lucy, 62, of Hinsdale, N.H., passed away May 25, 2020 after a short but courageous battle with cancer.

There will be no services at this time. Later in the year the family will have a celebration of life.

To view her full obituary and to share a memory of Michelle, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.

Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Atamaniuk Funeral Home
40 Terrace Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
802-254-8183
June 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Atamaniuk Funeral Home
