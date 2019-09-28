|
|
Mildred (Millie) Bristol, 80, of Brattleboro, passed away September 23rd, surrounded by loving family and friends.
She was born to the late James and Mildred Boomer, on September 23, 1939, in Boston Massachusetts. She attended Groton High School and graduated from Lowell General School of Nursing in 1961. Millie married the late Robert Bristol in 1975, and they lived together in the Brattleboro area. She worked as the Emergency Room nursing supervisor at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and a private duty nurse for many years, and subsequently owned several prominent businesses, including Central Answering Service and Crystal Limousine Service.
Millie is survived by her sister, Ruth Moran of Marietta, GA, and five children: Michael Terenzio, of Boone, NC, Jesse and Paula Bristol, of Dummerston, VT, Debra and Chris Terenzio Ramacciotti, of Renton, WA, Travis and Chris Bristol, of Dummerston, VT and James and Sarah Terenzio of Barrington, NH. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Millie was predeceased by her loving husband in 2012.
Millie loved spending time with her vast extended family, soaking up sun on any beach she could find, and was an accomplished bridge player. Solving jigsaw puzzles was a family affair in her home during both long winters and hot summers. In recent years, Millie found fulfillment and fellowship while volunteering regularly at St. Brigid's Kitchen, a ministry of St. Michael's Catholic Church, where she was a long-time parishioner.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Brattleboro. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Brigid's Kitchen or Brattleboro Oncology.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Sept. 28, 2019