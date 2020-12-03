1/1
Minnie A. Mason
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Minnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Minnie A. Mason, 90, a former resident of Brattleboro Road in Hinsdale, died Monday evening, November 30, 2020 at the Thompson House Nursing Home.

Minnie was born in West Halifax, Vermont on October 14, 1930, the daughter of William E. and Helen M. (Pease) Akeley. She was raised and educated in Halifax and was a graduate of Wilmington High School, Class of 1949.

She had been employed in the housekeeping department at Eden Park Nursing Home (Pine Heights) where she retired from in January 1996 following many years of faithful service with the facility. Previously she had worked at the former American Optical Company in Brattleboro.

Strong in her walk of faith, Minnie was a member of West Brattleboro Baptist Church.

On September 3, 1950 in Wilmington she was married to Stanley M. Mason who predeceased her on December 29, 2004.

Survivors include one sister, Edith King of Hinsdale and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

She was predeceased by one son, Stanley Mason, Jr., and four brothers, Robert, Kenneth, Lawrence and Raymond Akeley.

Graveside committal services will be conducted Saturday at 11:00 A.M. in Pine Grove Cemetery in Hinsdale with Pastor Steve McClelland of West Brattleboro Baptist Church officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Minnie's name may be made to West Brattleboro Baptist Church, 979 Western Avenue, Brattleboro, VT 05301.

To share a memory or send messages of condolence please visit www.atamaniuk.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Atamaniuk Funeral Home
40 Terrace Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
802-254-8183
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BrattleboroReformer.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Atamaniuk Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved