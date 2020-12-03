Minnie A. Mason, 90, a former resident of Brattleboro Road in Hinsdale, died Monday evening, November 30, 2020 at the Thompson House Nursing Home.
Minnie was born in West Halifax, Vermont on October 14, 1930, the daughter of William E. and Helen M. (Pease) Akeley. She was raised and educated in Halifax and was a graduate of Wilmington High School, Class of 1949.
She had been employed in the housekeeping department at Eden Park Nursing Home (Pine Heights) where she retired from in January 1996 following many years of faithful service with the facility. Previously she had worked at the former American Optical Company in Brattleboro.
Strong in her walk of faith, Minnie was a member of West Brattleboro Baptist Church.
On September 3, 1950 in Wilmington she was married to Stanley M. Mason who predeceased her on December 29, 2004.
Survivors include one sister, Edith King of Hinsdale and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
She was predeceased by one son, Stanley Mason, Jr., and four brothers, Robert, Kenneth, Lawrence and Raymond Akeley.
Graveside committal services will be conducted Saturday at 11:00 A.M. in Pine Grove Cemetery in Hinsdale with Pastor Steve McClelland of West Brattleboro Baptist Church officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Minnie's name may be made to West Brattleboro Baptist Church, 979 Western Avenue, Brattleboro, VT 05301.
