|
|
Muriel Grace (Chambers) Burnett, 97, of Vernon, Vermont went home to be with her Lord on Sunday (4-14-2019). A former resident of East Brunswick and Morganville, N.J. she taught elementary school for more than 40 years before retiring and moving to Vermont in 1990, where she resided at the Vernon Advent Retirement Hall for more than 28 years. Born in Bayonne, N.J. on March 3, 1922 to James and Grace Chambers, Muriel is predeceased by her husband Raymond C. Burnett whom she married in 1945. The two often sang together for church services and special events. She was a friend to all, with many interests, who deeply loved her family and is succeeded by her two sons, Raymond G. Burnett and his wife Carol of Morganville, N.J. and Lawrence L. Burnett and his wife Barbara of Reno, NV. and four grandchildren: Brian Matthew Burnett, Heather Burnett Cleary and her husband Darren, Katie Burnett Silva and her husband Stephen, Jenna Burnett. She is also survived by 5 great grandchildren: Kylie Cleary, Tyler Cleary, Aeden, Graham, and Avery Silva. A woman of strong faith who depended daily upon her Lord, Muriel has asked that donations in her memory be made to Vernon Green Nursing Home, 61 Greenway Drive Vernon, Vt. 05354.
A memorial will held at a time and place to be announced at a later date.
Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave. Northfield, Ma. is in charge of arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Apr. 15, 2019