Nancianne "Nan" S. Helberg, 98, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. Born on July 1, 1922 in Brattleboro, Vermont, she was a daughter of the late Ralph S. and Pauline (Fisher) Shaw.
Nan was an artist and she loved cats. She worked for many years at the Mental Health Association.
Nan is survived by her daughters, Sarah (Mike) Trittipo, Betsy Lenora, and Jane (Mike) Vorndran; seven grandchildren; sister, Jean S. Aldrich; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry J. Helberg; two sons, Larry and Derek Helberg; and brothers, Giles and Alden Shaw. Per Nan's wishes, no services will be held. Memorial donations may be made to Allen County SPCA. Arrangements are entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home.