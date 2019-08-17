|
Nancy E. Yeaw of Guilford, Vermont passed away unexpectedly on August 6, 2019 in her home. She was 86. She was born on the 4 th of July 1933 in Fair Haven, VT to her parents Joseph Francis Topa and Hilda Nichols (Ketchum) Topa. Nancy proudly referred to her father Joe, as the son of a polish immigrant who came to America on a boat.
Nancy attended and graduated Keene High School in NH. As a child she loved ice skating, fishing, PB & Fluff sandwiches, swimming in the Ashuelot River and taking her younger brother to a Saturday matinee for 10 cents. She worked at the Keene Ice Creamery from 5pm to 1am each day after school.
Nancy married Merrill Fletcher straight out of high school at the age of 18. She had 3 sons with Merrill. In later years, Nancy worked at the only Dunkin Donuts in Brattleboro, Vermont located at the corner of High and Main. It was there that she met Bill Yeaw, her second husband. Bill introduced Nancy to RV camping which she loved. Nancy never drove a car herself, despite the family's efforts.
Nancy is survived by her 3 sons, Stephen Fletcher and Peter Fletcher of Guilford, VT and Joseph Fletcher of St. Paul, MN and their families. She is also survived by Bill Yeaw's children William Yeaw Jr. of Salado, TX and Charlene Muzzey of Pinellas Park, FL. She also loved visits from her grandchildren Elizabeth Wilder, Galen Fletcher, Bryce Fletcher, Logan Fletcher, Derek Muzzey and Nathan Muzzey. Nancy is predeceased by her husband Bill (2004) and his son Blaine. Nancy liked to say she raised 6 children and two husbands. Nancy is also survived by her brothers' John Topa of Keene, NH and Philip Topa of Virginia and she had 3 other siblings that are predeceased, Barbara Huslander, Betty Renfret, and Norman Topa.
More recently, Nancy was visited daily by children or grandchildren, and she welcomed her first great-grandchild, Travis Wilder. She loved reading, working outside in her garden, watching westerns on TV and listening to George Strait.
It was Nancy's wishes to keep her service simple. A small graveside service was held on August 10, 2019 with family and friends attending.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Aug. 17, 2019