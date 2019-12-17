|
|
|
Nancy 1948 - J. 2019 Rennie Mrs. Nancy J. (Ryan) Rennie, 70, of Adams, died on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Adams on December 29, 1948, a daughter of the late Robert and Barbara (LaBatt) Ryan. She attended schools in Adams and graduated from the former Adams High School.
Mrs. Rennie worked as a registered nurse for many years until retiring from the former Willowood of North Adams. Before receiving her degree in nursing she worked for the former Sprague Electric Co and General Electric Co.
She was a communicant of the former St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Adams. She enjoyed reading, country music and her family.
Her husband, William J. Rennie, whom she married on April 20, 1968, died on October 29, 2018.
She is survived by two sons, William C. Rennie and his wife Jennifer of Dalton and Kevin J. Rennie of Adams; two daughters, Kathleen M. Rennie of Catskill, NY and Laura B. Rennie of North Adams; one sister, Martha Ryan of Colorado; and six grandchildren, Anthony, Joseph, Lorenzo, Marcelo, Ronin and Temperance.
Funeral services and burial will be private for the family.
There are no calling hours.
The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, is in charge of arrangements.
To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Dec. 17, 2019