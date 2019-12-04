Home

Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Memorial Park
5600 Lindero Canyon Road
Westlake Village, CA 91362
Nancy Y. Towle Obituary
Thousand Oaks, CA. The lights went out for Nancy York Towle on November 29, 2019. Nancy grew up in Springfield, graduating from SHS in 1947. She later met Milton Towle who worked for the Brattleboro Reformer newspaper, and in January 1955 they were married in Springfield's Calvary Baptist Church. The newlyweds relocated to California where Milton later became Business Manager of the daily News Chronicle in Thousand Oaks. Sadly on February 25, 2019, Nancy lost her beloved husband of sixty four years.

Surviving is Nancy's brother, David York of Chicago, IL. In addition to Milton, Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Margaret and Myron York of Springfield, her brothers Robert of Belvedere, CA and William of Charlestown, NH. Per her wishes there will be no formal services. She will rest with her husband, parents and brothers in Oakland Cemetery, Springfield.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Dec. 4, 2019
