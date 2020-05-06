Brattleboro- Natalie C. Rancourt, 85, formerly of Marlboro Avenue and a resident at the Thompson House for the past ten years, died peacefully Sunday afternoon, May 3, 2020 at the Thompson House.
Natalie was born in Brattleboro on January 29, 1935, the daughter of Natt Codding and Beulah (Stone) Beals. She attended Brattleboro public schools and was a graduate of Brattleboro Union High School, Class of 1952.
She had been employed at the Holstein-Frisian Association for 15 years, worked at the former American Stratford for eight years and was employed at Brattleboro Pediatrics where she retired from following almost 20 years with the practice.
Natalie was a communicant of Saint Michael's Roman Catholic Church. She was a member of the American Legion Brattleboro Post #5 Auxiliary and the F.O. Eagles, Brattleboro Aerie #2445 Auxiliary and a former member of the Brattleboro Country Club.
Of her leisure time activities, she enjoyed golf, gardening, playing cards with her girlfriends and time shared with her family.
On February 7, 1953 at Saint Michael's Church she was married to Philip W. "Buzzy" Rancourt, who predeceased her.
Survivors include three sons, Philip Rancourt, Jr. (Nikki) of Brattleboro, Thomas Rancourt of Keene and Marty Rancourt (Karen) of Townshend; one daughter, Sandy Rancourt (Karen) of Guilford; a brother, Bernard Codding of Tennessee; a step-brother, Gerry Beals of Connecticut; five grandchildren, five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current pandemic, graveside services in Meetinghouse Hill Cemetery will be private for the immediate family only. A celebration of her life will be conducted at a later date and time to be announced by the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in Natalie's name may be made to Thompson House Activities Fund, 80 Maple St., Brattleboro, VT 05301; or to Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 593, Brattleboro, VT 05302.
To send messages of e-condolence to the family please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Natalie was born in Brattleboro on January 29, 1935, the daughter of Natt Codding and Beulah (Stone) Beals. She attended Brattleboro public schools and was a graduate of Brattleboro Union High School, Class of 1952.
She had been employed at the Holstein-Frisian Association for 15 years, worked at the former American Stratford for eight years and was employed at Brattleboro Pediatrics where she retired from following almost 20 years with the practice.
Natalie was a communicant of Saint Michael's Roman Catholic Church. She was a member of the American Legion Brattleboro Post #5 Auxiliary and the F.O. Eagles, Brattleboro Aerie #2445 Auxiliary and a former member of the Brattleboro Country Club.
Of her leisure time activities, she enjoyed golf, gardening, playing cards with her girlfriends and time shared with her family.
On February 7, 1953 at Saint Michael's Church she was married to Philip W. "Buzzy" Rancourt, who predeceased her.
Survivors include three sons, Philip Rancourt, Jr. (Nikki) of Brattleboro, Thomas Rancourt of Keene and Marty Rancourt (Karen) of Townshend; one daughter, Sandy Rancourt (Karen) of Guilford; a brother, Bernard Codding of Tennessee; a step-brother, Gerry Beals of Connecticut; five grandchildren, five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current pandemic, graveside services in Meetinghouse Hill Cemetery will be private for the immediate family only. A celebration of her life will be conducted at a later date and time to be announced by the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in Natalie's name may be made to Thompson House Activities Fund, 80 Maple St., Brattleboro, VT 05301; or to Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 593, Brattleboro, VT 05302.
To send messages of e-condolence to the family please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on May 6, 2020.