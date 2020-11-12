1/1
Natalie Gray
1921 - 2020
Natalie (Gerry) Gray, 98, of Manchester, formerly of Windsor Locks, beloved wife of the late Fred G. Gray, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020.

She was born on November 7, 1921 in Rockingham, Vermont, daughter of the late Burt and Minnie Gerry. She was raised in Dummerston, VT, attended local schools and had lived in CT for most of her life. Prior to her retirement, Natalie was employed for over 35 years with Pratt & Whitney Aircraft. She attended the Hope Tabernacle Apostolic Church in Windsor for the last fifteen years. Natalie was an avid crafter. She enjoyed knitting, sewing and in her earlier years she loved tending to her gardens but most of all she loved playing her keyboard.

She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Kane and husband, John of Manchester with whom she made her home and several nieces, nephews and their families. In addition to her husband and parents, Natalie was predeceased by her four siblings; Shirley (Gerry) Annand, Adelbert St. Clair Gerry, Beverly (Gerry) Interlande and Erminie (Gerry) Marsh.

Due to the pandemic, a celebration of her life will be at the Hope Tabernacle Apostolic Church at a date and time to be announced. Burial in the Dummerston Center Cemetery in Vermont, will be private. There are no calling hours. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon has care of the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or to Hope Tabernacle Apostolic Church, 362 Palisado Avenue, Windsor, CT 06095. To leave an online condolence please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Nov. 12, 2020.
