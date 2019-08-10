|
|
Natt Lincoln Divoll, III of Rockingham, Vermont passed away August 6, 2019 at the age of 80. He was born on January 13, 1939, the son of Natt and Josephine (Knox) Divoll. He preferred to be called Lincoln - a name the family started using in the 1800's after President Lincoln bestowed a postal commission to Josiah Divoll of Rockingham. Lincoln was a 1957 graduate of Bellows Falls High School, a 1958 graduate of Vermont Academy, and a 1967 graduate of the University of Vermont where he studied agriculture and small business. He lived in Rockingham his entire life where he worked the family dairy farm until a fire in 1980. He continued to harvest hay, corn, and young heifers into the 1990s. He worked in the hay fields until 2018. He was also the owner and operator of Walker Insurance Agency in Bellows Falls for 34 years and involved in local politics for many years.
In 1968 he married Margaret Groszczyk who predeceased him. He is predeceased by his parents and his brothers Knox and Scott Divoll. Surviving is his daughter Lisa Divoll-Painter, son-in-law John Painter and his grandchildren Louisa and Lincoln Painter all of Starksboro, VT. Additionally, he is survived by his sister Marcia Divoll of Nahant, Massachusetts, and is best friend Dorothy Judd of Hanover, New Hampshire.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Aug. 10, 2019