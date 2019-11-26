|
Neil Joseph Goodemote, 89, passed away November 22, 2019, at his home in Marietta, GA, after an extended illness. Neil is survived by his seven children, including Gary (Mary Shedd) Goodemote of Brattleboro; and 13 grandchildren, including Riley Goodemote of St. Paul MN. Visitation for Neil will be observed on Friday, November 29th from 4 pm - 6 pm, at the West Cobb Funeral Home at 2480 Macland Road SW, Marietta, Ga. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, November 30th at 10 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 87 Lacy St. NW in Marietta GA.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Nov. 26, 2019