Nicholas H. Collins Obituary
A memorial service for Nicholas H. Collins will be held June 8th at 1:00 p.m. at the Collins Family Cemetery, Collins Rd, Marlboro, Vermont. After a short, informal service we'll have a BBQ social and talk about "All Things Nick." Bring a chair, a morsel to share, and stay a while...

From Brattleboro: 10 miles west on Rt.9, then north on the Augur Hole Rd. for 4 miles (keep right at the Higley Hill Rd. fork), then right on Collins Rd. Cemetery is up the hill, right past the house. It's a bit steep; after the right onto Collins Rd and just across the bridge, you can turn left on the Lahar Rd to go around a little less steep - Collins Rd. will be 1/2 mile on the right and the cemetery will then be on your left.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on May 22, 2019
