|
|
Nicholas Herman Collins took his "final hike," as he called it, passing quietly the evening of February 14th, 2019. He was born March 2nd, 1932 to Mary and Earl Collins of Brattleboro, Vermont. He lost his daughter Wendy in 1977 and wife Elaine in 2001.
Nick graduated an engineer from Norwich University ROTC in '55; he peeled 32 tons of potatoes to cover the cost. A Vermont Guardsman in college, he entered the US Army as an Armor officer, then crossed to Transportation and retired a lieutenant colonel. Over 29 years, he had one tour in South Korea and two in Vietnam, postings in Germany and The Netherlands, and a half-dozen assignments across the USA; he also earned his MBA from George Washington University. Nick then joined the Army Corps of Engineers' Cold Regions Research and Engineering Lab in Hanover, NH for 17 years as a Physical Scientist. Amongst many accomplishments, he helped develop a snowplow kit for HMMWVs, and deployed to Southwest Asia and Europe to install kits and train drivers. He retired from CRREL in 2002, then worked another 10 years as a volunteer. Earning Star Scout before his scoutmaster went to war, Nick returned to Scouting in 1974 as an assistant scoutmaster.
He rescued Hanover NH Troop 45 in the 1980s, as its scoutmaster and committee chairman for several decades. Nick served seven National Jamborees, working logistics to keep 30,000 Scouts fed. He was a Wood Badge instructor, and had the privilege of learning and instructing at Gilwell Park in England, home of adult Scouter training. Nick ran 57 WB courses and trained thousands of Scouters, who went on to teach hundreds of thousands of Scouts across the nation. He was honored at the council and regional level with the Silver Beaver and Silver Antelope awards.
Nick dedicated 73 years to the National Ski Patrol, the longest continuously-serving patroller in the nation. At his 65-year awards celebration, he was presented the Eastern Division Distinguished Service Award and Patriot Star. He learned to ski at Brattleboro's Guilford Street Ski Tow in 1938, shoveling snow after closing to earn a 35 ticket for the next day. In 1997, Nick help resurrect that ski hill as the Brattleboro Ski Hill at Living Memorial Park. He overhauled the lift, obtained a grooming machine, and installed snowmaking. He operated the hill entirely with volunteers because he loved The Park and the thousands of children it served over the years.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to: Living Memorial Park Snow Sports, PO Box 1945, Brattleboro, VT 05302. A very gentle, kind, no-nonsense soul, Nick got things done, and done well. He did not let things slide, did not make mountains out of molehills, usually found the good in anybody, and made time for the lad who seemed a bit "left out" or lost. Nick gave many, many hours to innumerable other causes. He is survived by his sister Ellen Brouillette of Chesham, NH; son Wesley (Susan); granddaughters Alexandra (Andrew) Collins Gambarani; and Caitlin (Joshua) Chastain and their daughter Imogen Wendy. He is also survived by countless Veterans, Patrollers, Lions Club brothers and sisters, Scouts, Scouters and fellow Buffalo whom he called "friend."
A memorial service will be held June 8th at 1:00 p.m. at the Collins Family Cemetery, Collins Rd, Marlboro, Vermont. After a short service we'll have a BBQ social and talk about "All Things Nick." Bring a chair and stay a while...
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Mar. 13, 2019