Norman V. Wiles, Jr., 79, of Brattleboro Road died Saturday 4/20/19 at home.
Funeral services will be held Friday 4/26 at 12 noon at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield. Burial will follow at East Cemetery in Shelburne.
A calling hour will be held Friday morning from 11am until the time of the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 330 Whiney Ave, Holyoke, MA 01040. Please note in the memo: , Team Wishing Wiles We Work or donate online at www.relayforlife.org/franklincountyma.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Apr. 24, 2019