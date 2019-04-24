Home

Kostanski Funeral Home
220 Federal Street
Greenfield, MA 01301
(413) 773-9515
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Norman V. Wiles, Jr., 79, of Brattleboro Road died Saturday 4/20/19 at home.

Funeral services will be held Friday 4/26 at 12 noon at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield. Burial will follow at East Cemetery in Shelburne.

A calling hour will be held Friday morning from 11am until the time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 330 Whiney Ave, Holyoke, MA 01040. Please note in the memo: , Team Wishing Wiles We Work or donate online at www.relayforlife.org/franklincountyma.

For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Apr. 24, 2019
