Pamela Jane Bickford, 65, passed away on February 20, 2020 at the Jack Byrne Center. Pam was born February 7, 1955 in Albany, NY the daughter of Roy Sr. and Constance (Bonneau) Bickford. She was a 1973 graduate from Brattleboro Union High School. Pam lived in the Brattleboro/Wilmington area then moved to Mesa, Arizona before returning back to VT. Pam worked at Walgreens for the past 25 years. Survivors include her brother Roy Bickford of Maine, sister Laurie Bickford, half-sister Linda Houston both of NH, her nieces Jessie Bishop, Samantha Curtis and nephew Daniel Bickford plus many others. A full obituary and guestbook can be found at www.knightfuneralhomes.com. A celebration of life will be held at a later date TBD.
Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on May 22, 2020.