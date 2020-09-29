Patricia Ann Higgins of Acworth, GA, formerly of Hinsdale, NH, was born on September 11, 1939 in Florida, NY passed away on September 23, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Leo and Josephine Brunswick, a sister Leona Harter, a brother, Leon Brunswick, and husband Hugh Scott Higgins. She attended S.S. Seward Institute, Florida, NY, graduating as salutatorian of her class in 1956, and the College of Education in New Paltz, NY where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Early Childhood Education in 1960. In 1964 she completed her Master of Science in Education degree from Lesley College in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
She was a positive influence for many children during her thirty-year teaching career before retiring in 2000.
She married Hugh Scott Higgins on September 1, 2962.
Surviving are a daughter, Kelly Paliskis (Gene); two granddaughters, Abigail and Gabrielle; son, Scott Higgins (Mindy); grandson, Asher; sister, Joan Kissinger (Marvin); and brothers, Donald (Janet) & Timothy Brunswick; sisters & brother-in-law, Sue Brunswick, Rosalind Higgins and Andrew Higgins (Ruthann); along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 29th from 4-8pm at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.
Funeral mass will be held 10 AM Wednesday, September 30th at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921. For those of you who are unable to attend, a link to view the funeral mass will be posted on the funeral home website at the bottom of the obituary.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church Restoration Fund, 14 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.
To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com