Patricia M. Ratti
1921 - 2020
Brattleboro: Patricia M. Ratti (Pat), 99, a lifelong resident of town died peacefully early Monday morning, September 14, 2020 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family following a period of declining health.

Pat was born in Brattleboro on March 13, 1921, the daughter of Samuel and Julia (Ladue) McCarthy. She was raised and educated in Brattleboro and was a graduate of Brattleboro High School, Class of 1939.

She had been employed as a claim adjustor for the Richards Group (formerly Richards, Hoffman & Clay Insurance Agency). She retired from her position at the age of 80 years old following 50 years of faithful service with the company.

On April 10, 1943 at Saint Michael's Roman Catholic Church in Brattleboro she was married to Francis "Sass" Ratti who predeceased her on September 19, 2006.

First and foremost, Pat was a devoted wife and mother. She treasured every moment she spent with family and friends and she especially cherished her time in Ogunquit with family. Her door was always open and she was never too busy to sit and chat. She enjoyed her home, her gardens, cooking and the time she shared with family. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Pat is survived by her four loving and caring children and their families: Cheryl Hall and Andrea Ratti of Enfield, CT, Pamela (Peter) MacKellar of Aspen, CO and David (Jayne) Ratti of Dover Plains, NY. Four grandchildren: Sarah (Jamison) Reece, Amy (Shaun) Oliver, Peter (Erica) MacKellar and Samuel Ratti. Three great grandchildren: Casey and Logan Oliver and Stella Reece, as well as a number of nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brother, Francis McCarthy, two sisters, Mary Helena Renaud and Phyllis McKenna and her son-in-law, Steven A. Hall.

A graveside committal and burial will be conducted on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the Meetinghouse Hill Cemetery with Fr. Justin Baker, pastor of Saint Michael's Parish officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pat's name may be made to Rescue Inc., PO Box 593, Brattleboro, VT 05302 or Bayada Hospice of Brattleboro, 1222 Putney Road, Suite 107, Brattleboro, VT 05301.

To share a memory or send messages of condolence please visit www.atamaniuk.com.

Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Atamaniuk Funeral Home
