Brattleboro- Patricia Jane, "Pat" Sullivan, 78, of Black Mountain Road, died early Sunday morning, February 17, 2019 in the comfort of her home following a period of declining health.
Pat was born in Hartford, Connecticut on July 15, 1940 the daughter of Leon and Olive (Brehart) Cobb. She was raised and educated in Brattleboro and was a graduate of Brattleboro High School, Class of 1958. She went on to attend the former Northampton Commercial College where she received her Associates degree.
She worked as an accountant with her husband, Paul J. Sullivan CPA and previously was employed as a bookkeeper for several Brattleboro area businesses.
Pat was a member of the B.P.O. Elks Emblem Club, Brattleboro Lodge #1499 serving two terms as president. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Bingham Chapter #30 in Brattleboro, and a local opera club.
Of her leisure time activities, Pat enjoyed skiing, golf, both vegetable and flower gardening and time shared with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. During her earlier years while living on the Cobb family farm on Black Mountain Road she enjoyed riding horses and assisting with the day to day duties of operating the farm.
Patricia loved to laugh, she loved to dance, listen to music and had an exquisite eye for beautiful pieces of art. Her passion was her grandchildren; nothing gave her greater joy then spending time with them. Always a generous person willing to volunteer and offer support to different causes or provide friends that could use a ray of light. Adventurous and outgoing, Patricia loved life and shared her love of life with all those that spent time with her.
On November 15, 1974 in Brattleboro, in a simple service with close friends and family she exchanged vows with Paul J. Sullivan who survives.
Besides her husband of 44 years she leaves her children, Kelley Aither and Mark Jameson of Brattleboro, Todd and Maureen Aither also of Brattleboro, Martin Aither of Winter Park CO, Michael Sullivan of Southbridge, Mass, Craig Sullivan and Mark Sullivan both of Barre, MA and Laurie Ward of Summerville, GA.
Additionally, she is survived by one sister, Elizabeth Harmon of Florida and formerly of St. Albans, VT, four grandchildren, Keagan Molly Jameson, Alexandra Aither, Padraig Aither and Bridget Aither and several nieces and nephews.
In keeping with her final wishes, funeral services will be private for the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pat's name may be made to Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 593, Brattleboro, VT 05302; Bayada Hospice, 1222 Putney Road, Brattleboro, VT 05301; or to New England Search & Rescue at newenglandsearchandrescue.org.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Feb. 21, 2019