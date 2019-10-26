|
Brattleboro - Patricia T. Smith, 69, of Town Crier Drive in Brattleboro, died on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 after a brief stay at Thompson House.
She was born in Brattleboro on November 21, 1949, the daughter of Joseph C. and Marion Pitkin Taylor.
Pat grew up in Brattleboro and graduated from Brattleboro Union High School in 1967. She attended Northampton Commercial College in 1968.
Pat was a dedicated employee at the Brattleboro Reformer from 1969 to 2015, with the exception of a 5 year break to be a stay at home mother when her 2nd child was born.
Pat was passionate about her work with the Reformer Christmas Stocking, having received a coat from the program when she was a child. She enjoyed seeing all the donations and worked tirelessly to get each heartfelt message in the next issue. Each year Pat worried the Stocking would not meet the annual goal and was overjoyed when they did. Helping the kids get their coats is a passion she passed on to her daughter, Karin.
Pat was especially proud of the series of articles she wrote detailing the history of downtown Brattleboro which were published in the Reformer from 2006-2008.
Pat was the "go-to" person at the Reformer for many. She strived to keep the community in the paper, often alerting others to local events that should be covered.
After her career ended in 2015, Pat continued to support the community by volunteering at Brattleboro Housing Partnerships until she was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in May of this year.
Pat was a true New England sports fan. She attended many Red Sox games at Fenway throughout the years and made it to a Patriots game as well. She cheered for the Celtics, and when forced to watch hockey, the Bruins were her team. She traveled to NASCAR races in NH, DE, & VA to see her favorite driver, Jeff Gordon.
Pat loved going to Maine, whether it was making sure her parents were able to go, or with her late husband, Kermit, and in most recent years with her daughter, Karin. She enjoyed visiting her daughter, Kristine, in Virginia many times. Pat had a fantastic time visiting South Carolina last year with her niece, Heidi Clement.
Until recently, Pat participated in water aerobics at the Colonial Pool. She liked to visit with her friends and neighbors at Adair Heights. Pat looked forward to the Pitkin Family Reunion each August.
Pat loved animals and had pets most of her life, she leaves behind her beloved cat, Mcgreevy.
On September 21, 1968, at the Vernon Union Church, she was married to her high school sweetheart, Kermit I. Smith, who predeceased her on February 24, 2012.
Pat is survived by two daughters, Kristine M. Smith of Chester, VA and Karin A. Smith of Brattleboro; a brother, Ronald Taylor & his wife Fran of Lyndeboro, NH; sisters-in-law, Pat Taylor, Kathy Knapp, Susan Smith, and Mary Sawin & her husband Jesse; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was pre-deceased by a brother, J. Charles Taylor, Jr. on February 22, 2008.
Funeral services in celebration of Pat's life will be conducted Tuesday, Oct. 29th at 11:00 A.M. at First United Methodist Church on Town Crier Drive with Walter Roberts officiating. Burial will take place in Locust Ridge Cemetery at 2:00 P.M., following a brief reception at the church.
Family and Friends may call at the Atamaniuk Funeral Home Monday evening from 6 to 8 P.M.
Anyone who knew Pat knows she would prefer donations be sent to the Reformer Christmas Stocking. Since that is no longer possible, in lieu of flowers, please donate to Brattleboro Housing Authority Inc. (an affiliate of Brattleboro Housing Partnerships), 224 Melrose Street, Brattleboro, VT 05301.
To sign an online guestbook with messages of condolence please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Oct. 26, 2019