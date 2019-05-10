|
Pattie Williams, 67, of Colchester, died peacefully, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Mayo Healthcare in Northfield after a long illness.
A longtime schoolteacher and school librarian in Northern Vermont, Pattie was born April 16, 1952 in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Scarsdale, N.Y., graduating from Scarsdale High School in 1970. She earned her B.A. and Master of Arts in Teaching from Beloit College in 1975. She lived in Marlboro, Plainfield, Woodbury, Montpelier and Colchester.
She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph F. Garofalo; her parents, M. Henry and Mary Williams; two siblings, Frances Williams and Richard B. Williams, and a best friend, Sally Carpenter.
She is survived by two sons, William S. Brown of Brogue, Pa., his wife Beth and their two sons, John "JT" and Reed, and Benjamin C. Brown of Barre; two brothers, Stuart E. Williams M.D. of Montpelier and his wife Sarah, and Marshall B. Williams of Pawtucket, R.I. and his wife Marguerite "Meg" Gousie; one niece, four nephews and two grand-nieces; and her first husband, Michael Brown of Woodbury.
Pattie was a teacher at Leland & Gray High School in Townsend; Twinfield School in Marshfield; and a teacher and then school librarian at Hazen Union High School in Hardwick. She also directed many plays and musicals with the students at these schools, and with such local theater groups as Plainfield Little Theatre, Unadilla Theatre, and others. Her adaptation of "Anne Frank" at Northfield High School was widely applauded. She also sang for many years with the Montpelier Gospel Choir, and she attended their concert in Barre two days before she died. She and her husband Joe Garofalo, a theatrical fixture in Northern Vermont for 15 years, had legions of friends throughout the area, and she was a founding member of the Wild Women of Woodbury. She loved spending time at a family home in Marlboro.
A celebration of Pattie's life will be held Saturday, May 25 at 2 p.m. at Bethany Church, 115 Main St., Montpelier. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pattie's name would be welcome to the UVM Medical Center Memory Program, 792 College Parkway, Suite 205, Colchester, VT 05446.
Card of Thanks
Pattie was able to live comfortably at home in Colchester for many year thanks to the assistance of a large group of caregivers: Ginger Santor, Doreen Robinson, Makayla Narushof, Chelsea Duggan, Teresa Witt, Robin Sumner, Kaitlin Garrison and Kaitlin MacArthur.
The Williams and Brown families would also like to thank the welcoming staff of Mayo Healthcare in Northfield, Vt. for Pattie's care in her final weeks.
