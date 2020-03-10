|
Mr. Paul M. Pelkey, 91, a lifelong resident of Hinsdale, passed away on February 12, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. He was born on January 22, 1929 to the late Aaron & Ruth (Mannis) Pelkey.
He graduated from H.H.S. in 1947. He then served 4 years in the U.S. Army. Following the Army, he made his career as a Master Plumber, working for Al Jeffers & Sons just prior to retirement.
Paul was predeceased by his brother Richard "Dick" Pelkey, and his sister Joan Pelkey Cherwa.
Paul leaves behind a daughter Kolleen Dodge; 2 grandsons Lukas and Tyler; as well as several close friends.
SERVICES: A visitation will be held on Friday March 13th from 3-4 pm at Ker Phaneuf Funeral Home located at 57 High St. Brattleboro, Vt. A service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 4 pm. Burial will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Hinsdale, N.H. in spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Hinsdale VFW Post 4234 which he was a lifetime member.
To view his online tribute, send a message of condolence, or for more information please visit www.phaneuf.net
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Mar. 10, 2020