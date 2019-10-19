Home

POWERED BY

Services
Atamaniuk Funeral Home
40 Terrace Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
802-254-8183
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Pond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula K. Pond

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paula K. Pond Obituary
Paula Kathryn (Podlo) (Houle) Pond went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Polly was born April 7, 1947, the daughter of the late Phyllis (Lee) and Peter Podlo and beloved stepdaughter of Howard Smith. A Heavenly Homegoing Celebration will be held on October 26, 2019 at 1:00 PM at The Evening Star Grange in Dummerston, VT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Madison Cat Project (www.madisoncatproject.org) or Vernon Advent Christian Homes in Vernon, VT or The Thompson House in Brattleboro, VT. To view whole obituary please click on link
https://www.atamaniuk.com/obituaries/Paula-Polly-Pond?obId=8231768#/celebrationWall
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now