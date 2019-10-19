|
|
Paula Kathryn (Podlo) (Houle) Pond went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Polly was born April 7, 1947, the daughter of the late Phyllis (Lee) and Peter Podlo and beloved stepdaughter of Howard Smith. A Heavenly Homegoing Celebration will be held on October 26, 2019 at 1:00 PM at The Evening Star Grange in Dummerston, VT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Madison Cat Project (www.madisoncatproject.org) or Vernon Advent Christian Homes in Vernon, VT or The Thompson House in Brattleboro, VT. To view whole obituary please click on link
https://www.atamaniuk.com/obituaries/Paula-Polly-Pond?obId=8231768#/celebrationWall
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Oct. 19, 2019