|
|
Pauline J. Austin died peacefully on June 30, 2019 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland, Vermont after a brief illness.
Her husband, Dr. David Austin of Rutland, VT, predeceased her. She was also predeceased by siblings Fr. Paul Orzech, Mary, John, Frankie, and stepbrother Stanley Gawet.
Pauline leaves her five children: Dr. Judith Austin-Strohbehn, her husband Dr. Kris Strohbehn of Norwich, VT and their children Ian, Luke and Sam; Bonnie Austin Cluxton, her husband David Cluxton of Charlottesville, VA and their daughter Katherine; Bridget Austin, her husband Raj Denhoy of New York, NY and their children Asha, Keiran and Maia; David Austin Jr., his wife Kim Austin of Saratoga Springs, NY and their children Mae and David Jonathan; and Reverend Luke Austin of Middlebury, VT.
Pauline leaves two sisters, Jane Bourett and Stephanie Gorske of Connecticut and one brother, Stanley Orzech of Vermont.
All of Pauline's accomplishments in life remain with her and the Lord. This poem, author unknown, reflects her greatest treasure, her children:
A Little Parable for Mothers
And the mother said: I have reached the end of my journey. And now I know that the end is better than the beginning, for my children can walk alone, and their children after them.
And the children said: You will always walk with us Mother, even when you have gone through the gates.
And they stood and watched her as she went alone, and the gates closed after her. And they said: We cannot see her, but she is with us still. A mother like ours is more than a memory. She is a Living Presence.
There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Christ the King Church, Rutland, VT at 11:00am on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Center Rutland, VT. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount St. Joseph Academy or Christ the King School in Rutland, VT.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on July 3, 2019