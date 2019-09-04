Home

Penny Harrington

Penny Harrington Obituary
Penny (Eaton) Harrington, Born the middle child of Henry and Lorena (Sherman) Eaton on July 1, 1954 in Randolph, VT. She attended elementary schools in Townshend and Newfane. She graduated from Leland & Gray in 1972.

On August 12, 1972 she married Dennis Harrington. They moved to Brookline and lived there until 2016.

She is survived by Dennis, her son Michael and wife Mellany, her daughter Jessica and partner Michael Lepkowski, her grandsons Elias and Brady Schopman and Connor and Tristan Harrington. Her sisters Sophia Sanderson and Tonilyn Fletcher and brother-in-law David Chaves, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is predeceased by her parents Henry and Lorena, sisters Vicki Brown and Patrice Chaves, brother-in-laws Ronnie Brown, Pete Fletcher and Robert Sanderson.

A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion in Brattleboro Vermont on Sunday September 22, 2019 from 11:00am-3:00pm. Please dress comfortably and bring a dish to share.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to NewBrook Fire.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Sept. 4, 2019
