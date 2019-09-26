|
|
Philip E. Bartlett 71 a well known resident of East Dover passed away suddenly on Monday September 23, 2019 at Grace Cottage Hospital surrounded by his family. A service to celebrate Phil's life will be held at the family homestead at 43 Holland Road on Friday September 27 at 1pm. Memorial gifts may be made to the East Dover Volunteer Fire Department or Grace Cottage Hospital in care of the Covey Allen & Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 215, Wilmington, VT 05363.To send personal condolences or to view complete obituary visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Sept. 26, 2019