Philip N. Derosia

Philip N. Derosia Obituary
Philip Noah Derosia was born in Brattleboro, VT.

Phil's varied careers, included US Air Force. Owner/Cook at the iconic Royal diner in Brattleboro. He was a meat cutter, insurance salesman, Restaurant owner of the Ole Black Kettle, Cottonwood. Owned Rusty's Bar and served on the Arizona Liquor Board.

Phil is survived by his wife, Millie Derosia. Also survived by his children: Martin (Dale) Bush; Marlene (Matt) Sabatina; Paula (Monty) Crouse; Amy Derosia-Patterson; Eddie (Doris) Helgeson; Dennis (Kathy) Helgeson; Clela (Jerald) Franquero; Forrest (Sue) Helgeson. His 19 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Dec. 5, 2019
