Hinsdale- Phillip Alton, "Phil" Reed, 68, of Plain Road in Hinsdale died unexpectedly early Saturday morning, May 4, 2019 from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident on Route 63 in Erving.
Phil was born in Brattleboro on July 26, 1950 the son of Otis and Charlotte (Monette) Reed. He attended Vernon Elementary school and was a graduate of Brattleboro Union High School, Class of 1969.
He worked most of his career at the former BookPress in Brattleboro, initially employed in the composing department and later as a roll tender in the pressroom. He retired from the BookPress when the company closed its doors. For the past 15 years he had been employed as a route driver for Holyoke News.
Steadfast in his walk of faith, with his wife he attended Grace Evangelical Free Church in Spofford.
Phil was an avid cyclist and enjoyed both racing and touring. He was active with the River Valley Riders Cycling Club and West Hill Bike Club.
Of his other hobbies and interests, he enjoyed contra dancing, riding his motorcycle, hiking, camping and time shared with his family.
On November 24, 1973 at the United Methodist Church in Springfield, Vermont he was married to Patricia Bruce who survives.
Besides his faithful and devoted wife of 45 years he leaves: two daughters, April Clark and husband Jason of Keene and Melissa Reed of Portland, Oregon; two brothers, Robert Reed and wife Cindy of Camden, New York and Bruce Reed and wife Linda of Plattsburg, New York; a sister, Priscilla LaValley and husband Kenneth of Ellenburg Depot, New York; and two aunts, Roberta Monette and Bertha Monette.
Additionally he leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service in celebration of his life will be conducted Saturday, June 1st at 10:00 A.M. at Grace Evangelical Free Church in Spofford with Pastor Lew Miller officiating.
Burial will be in the Reed family lot in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Putney.
Memorial contributions in Phil's name may be made to Grace Evangelical Free Church, P.O. Box 120, Spofford, NH 03462 or Rescue, Inc., P.O. Box 593, Brattleboro, VT 05302.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on May 14, 2019