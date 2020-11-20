Phyllis Q. Anderson passed away on November 5, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving children. The daughter of Neal and Katharine Quimby, Phyllis was born in Newark, New Jersey on May 18, 1923. She moved with her family between New Jersey and New York State, before they settled in West Orange, New Jersey.



As a teen, Phyllis was active in the St. Cloud Presbyterian Church youth group and choir, where courtship with her future husband Henry (Hank) Anderson began. She and Hank were married in that same church on June 14, 1947 and enjoyed 64 wonderful years together.



Phyllis graduated in 1943 with a teaching degree from Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Virginia. At the age of 20 she began teaching elementary school in Morris Plains, NJ and later in West Orange, NJ. She retired in 1948 to begin raising her family, living first in West Orange and moving to Westfield, NJ in 1952.



Phyllis was devoted to her community and to her growing family. She served in various roles at the Westfield Presbyterian Church, as a Youth Chairman and driver for the local Red Cross, a Girl Scout leader, a driver for Meals on Wheels, and was one of the original docents and cooks for the Miller Cory House Museum in Westfield. She was an avid cheerleader for all nine of her children's activities, sports and interests.



Music was a lifelong love of Phyllis'. She played baritone horn in both her high school marching band and while at college and later with the Grafton Brass Band in Vermont. In her 20's she organized a singing trio with her sister and cousin, performing for military servicemen in New Jersey during WWII. Over the years she sang with various groups, including church choirs, the Chansonettes of Westfield and barbershop quartets and was a member of the Presbyterian Handbell choir.



After retiring to Vermont, she became active in the Westminster First Congregational Church through Women's Fellowship and choir, and with Hank, founded the church's handbell choir. Together they also founded and acted in the Westminster Follies for 5 years, which raised funds for the church and highlighted talented members of the community. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Westminster Center School and the Recycle Center.



Phyllis was a board member emeritus of Westminster Cares, a non-profit organization serving the local senior population. Delivering Meals on Wheels to those in need since 1988, she later rode along the route with her son Don, until as recently as two weeks before her death. Her family is so grateful for the caring support the organization and its members gave to their mother in her last years.



Among Phyllis' many hobbies and interests were antique collecting, chair caning, quilting, sewing, archery, jigsaw and crossword puzzles, bridge and board games and she was an avid Mets and Patriots fan. Somehow she managed to coordinate many camping trips, eventually fitting all 11 family members into one tent! She organized countless family reunions and always remembered important occasions with a card or phone call to friends and family.



Phyllis is survived by eight of her children; Sue Gioulis, Don Anderson, Wendy Schoenemann, Jill Kimber, Jennifer Anderson, John Anderson, Heidi Anderson and Bonnie Anderson, as well as 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She is immensely missed by everyone. She was predeceased by her husband Hank, her sister Priscilla Wilson, her daughter Melanie DeLonge, and her granddaughter Greta Schoenemann.



A celebration of her Phyllis' life will be held in the Spring of 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church of Westminster, VT or to Westminster Cares, Inc. in Westminster, VT.



