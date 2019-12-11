|
Pooja Annalee Mishra Meyer was born near Delhi, India. Her exact birth date and fate of her birth parents are unknown. On August 25th, 2009, she was adopted into our family - the Meyer family of Guilford, Vermont (Chris and Patty Meyer, and their two children Wynona and Aiden). She had two major annual life celebrations for the next ten years she was with us. The first was her birthday, September 18th - the birthday that the Delhi orphanage had on record. The second, equally celebrated day was February 12th, her Homecoming Day - the day she arrived in the United States into the arms of her new family.
Her first school in the United States was Academy School in Brattleboro. She also briefly attended Compass School in Westminster, then Brattleboro Area Middle School. While in high school, she returned to India for a semester to attend the same school from which Chris had graduated, Woodstock School in Mussoorie. She graduated from Brattleboro Union High School just this past June. School had not been easy for Pooja, and she decided to take a gap year, caring for people as an LNA at Thompson House Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. She recently decided to pursue further formal education, enrolling at Community College of Vermont. She was very excited to start school again this coming semester. Her last professional aspirations were about eventually being a photographer for UNICEF or other international aid organizations.
She died in a motor vehicle accident in the late morning of Sunday, December 8th, at the age of 19.
Those who knew her knew a joyful, loving spirit full of sparkle. She enjoyed so much the beauty of nature and deeply loved her family and friends. She even tracked down and re-established active relationships with four friends from her orphanage in India who now live in the United States. Pooja had a passion for the arts, especially photography. Her camera was almost an extension of her body, a separate mode of communication in which she was fluent. Pooja thoroughly embraced and dove deep into her new family during her ten years here. Learning water skiing in the summers and nordic skiing in the winters with Patty's extended family, and camping with Chris's extended family will be treasured memories. She had a special fondness for her grandparents who will miss her dearly. She enveloped us all with her love and ever-optimistic spirit. It was easy to forget how much pain she had been through as a small child and the enormity of the adventure she took coming here - she was one of the most resilient people we all have ever known. She outshone and conquered so much darkness. Thank you, Pooja. We love you.
Her funeral will be held at Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main Street, Brattleboro at 11:00 am Saturday, December 14th presided by Pastor Lise Sparrow. Calling hours will be held at Atamaniuk Funeral Home from 5 to 7 pm Friday, December 13th.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Pooja's name to the In-Sight Photography Project, 183 Main Street, Brattleboro, Vermont, https://www.insightphotography.org.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Dec. 11, 2019