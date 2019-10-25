|
Priscilla Kay Smith passed away with family at her side on October 22, 2019. She was born May 3, 1921 in Connecticut. She grew up in Massachusetts and Connecticut as an only child to John and Sarah Kay. She graduated Quincy High school in 1939 and went on to Simmons College. She graduated with a Bachelors of Science and joined the Coast Guard; she served as a Wave during World War II. She moved to Brattleboro in 1946 and met her husband while she was a teller at the bank. He would come into the bank and she would tell him that they were having a special on dimes - one for ten cents or two for a quarter. He must have found her wit as enticing as most who met her, they married in 1953 and remained married until his death in March of 1998. She ultimately became a Bank Auditor which suited her well as she was quite meticulous and an incredible mathematician. This isn't to say that she didn't have a bit of a rebel side to her - one of her most famous sayings was - "Life is uncertain, eat dessert first!"
She retired from the bank in 1984 but she remained active in many organizations. She was a long time member of the Grange in Wilmington and Dummerston, She was a member of the OES Mayflower and Bingham chapters, she belonged to the Dummerston Historical Society, assisted with the Trestleboard Eight publication for the area Masons and was an auditor for the town of Dummerston. she belonged to the Dummerston historical society. She had a passion for community and family. She was an amazing daisy chain maker, "Winnie the Pooh" reader, crossword puzzler, and pumpkin pie maker. She will be very missed by those who knew and loved her. She leaves behind her son Ian (Leslie) Smith, her daughter Elaine (Michael) Denyou, her Grandaughters Jamie Denyou and Beth (Jon) McLean and one great grandson Colton. She was predeceased by her husband Lewis Smith and her grandson Justin Denyou.
The family will host a celebration of her life as an opportunity for people to share fond memories and thoughts about her. This will be held at her home on Saturday November 2, 2019 from 1-4 pm. If you need additional information, please contact her daughter - Elaine - at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Grace Cottage Hospital who so compassionately helped her as she transitioned out of this life.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Oct. 25, 2019