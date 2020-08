Raef was a student of mine. I watched him grow from a very young boy to a young man. What I remember most about Rafe was his smile. It would start slow and then would turn into a high wattage beam. I wasn't one of his regular teachers, but I watched him grow from his elementary years to his middle grade years. What a loss to his family, what a loss to his friends, what a loss to one so young and full of promise!

Georgeanne Bonifanti

Teacher