Ramona Elaine Shattuck, 78, of Bellows Falls, VT, passed away at home, September 18, 2020, with her daughter Tracy and Granddaughter Kassidy by her side, after fighting a battle with COPD for a number of years.



She was the daughter of George and Ruth Fortier and was born January 11, 1942 in Readsboro, Vermont. The family moved to Chester where Ramona graduated from Chester High School in 1960. After graduation, she went on to Nursing School in Hanover, NH.



In 1962, Ramona married Henry P. Shattuck, they made their home and raised their family in Bellows Falls. Ramona worked as a nurse in her early years and when she had her children, she was a "stay at home" mom. Years later, Ramona had a decades long career at Vermed, where she made many lifelong friends. She retired in 2015. In her leisure time, she enjoyed NASCAR Racing, Country Music, Concerts and York Beach.



Ramona was predeceased by her parents, her husband Henry in 2015, son Louis Paul in 2008 and daughter Tammy Sue in 2012. With each loss, part of Ramona's heart went with them. She is survived by her daughter Tracy Lynn Shattuck of Bellows Falls, brothers George and Edward Fortier of Chester, sisters Annette Sohngen of Bellows Falls and Elizabeth and George Hazen of Manchester, NH. Also surviving are beloved grandchildren Colin King, Michael Pecor, and Kassidy Shattuck.



She will be laid to rest with those she loved for eternal rest in Pleasant View Cemetery in Chester. A private graveside service will be held at that time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store