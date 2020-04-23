|
Real Bouchard, 79, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at home surround by family after a long illness.
Born in Canada Real moved to Vermont in 1964 on a work visa (which was sponsored by EJ Roberts of Jacksonville, VT) were he quickly started learning the English language and found his love of working on cars and anything with an engine. Real continued to work as a body man and mechanic until he retired in 2007.
This gentle, loving, caring and wonderful man has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be supremely missed by his wife and best friend of 52 years, Lois (Tefft); his son, Brian and his wife, Katherine; two grandchildren, Aiden and Breanna, his golden retriever and canine companion "Lilly" as well as numerous nieces and nephews and many close friends.
He was known as the Real Deal by his family and friends. Family was a huge part of Real's life. He was proud and honored to be the husband, father, father in-law, grandfather and regular comic relief to our family. Real's pride and joy was truly his grandchildren.
At Real's request for simplicity, no formal services will be observed at this time. A private interment will take place at the convenience of his family, in the Jacksonville Cemetery, in the Village of Jacksonville, VT.
Expressions of one's affection are encouraged in the form of a charitable contribution in Real's memory to the Whitingham Volunteer Fire Department. P.O. Box 368, Jacksonville, VT 05342.The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at www.mccarthyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Apr. 23, 2020