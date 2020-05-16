We are sorry to lose both Barbara and Reed. Last June we sat with them at a library Trustees' end of the year dinner. They were as interested and engaged as ever asking about library matters. They both cared deeply about the Concord Free Public Library. We learned that earlier in our years in Concord when we went to see a carpet they were getting rid of, thinking it might be good for our daughter who was setting up an apartment. The carpet was lovely and

when we asked the price they stated "whatever you would like to contribute to the library." In their thoughtful, wise way they both contributed greatly to Concord.

Di and Jack Clymer

