Richard "Wood" "Dick" Taylor was born in Bellows Falls, VT, July 9, 1943, having recently celebrating his 77th birthday. He was born to Paul Merrill Taylor and Anita Cheverier Taylor one of 5 children, he leaves behind his siblings Nancy (Wayland) Robinson of Perkinsville, VT, David (Kay) Taylor of Bend, Oregon and Tina (William) Kissell of Vernon, VT. His sister Paula (Bonnie) Stetson predeceased him in 2003.Dick met the love of his life, Barbara Ranzau and they were married in Putney, Vermont, April 5, 1969. They have one daughter, Bobbi (John) Kilburn of Westminster, Vermont. He leaves two grandsons, Jacob Kilburn of Westminster, Vermont, Ian Kilburn of Malden, MA and a granddaughter, Alexandra Kilburn Hoult of Lillington, NC.He also leaves his nephews Donald Robinson of Belton, Texas, Raymond Stetson of Chester, Vermont, Travis Kissell of Vernon, Vermont, and niece Nicole Kissell, of Blackstone, MA; grand nephews, Michael, Willie & Riley Stetson, Matthew Londaro, Antonio Gallello and grand nieces, Maggie Londaro, Kelsey Kissell, Maggie, his Golden Retriever, and so many good friends & community members. He was predeceased by his nephews Stephen & David Robinson.Dick grew up in Putney, Vermont attending Putney Central School and received his GED in June 1984. He took classes at CCV, as well as Southern NE College. He has remained active in the Putney Central School Reunion organization.In October 1967, Dick was drafted into the Army and sent to Fort Benning, GA. He trained as an instructor in Ammunitions serving 6 months Special Duty in Panama then returning to Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama with top security clearance to serve out his time. He and Barbara returned to Putney in February 1970.Dick was hired in 1970 by Basketville to "hoop" baskets. He worked in all phases of basket making and design, transferring to the bucket area to work in the spray room. In 1977, he established the Turning Department, apprenticing under Romeo Renaud from Brattleboro, Vermont. He continued there until building his own shop in 1984 in Westminster. As the "Wood Taylor" he performed custom carpentry in the area, woodcarvings and turning until just recently.Wood studied Acanthus Scroll carving under the tutelage of Arthur Bergstrand, the once head of the Norwegian Carving Guild, in Norway. His Acanthus relief carved chest won him Second Best of Class and First in category at the 1991 Mohawk Valley Carving Show. He continued to take classes as well as participate in shows and competitions up and down the East Coast. He said "most carvers have a specialty. It may be animals, or cigar-store Indians, or Santa Clauses. I haven't decided yet what my specialty is, so I do a little bit of everything." And he did.He was a president and member of the Green Mountain Woodcarvers (1993 to present). He sat on the Westminster Planning Commission (1988-1992) helping to prepare a rewrite to the Zoning Ordinance and Town Plan. He was a member of the First Congregational Church of Walpole.A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, 1:00 PM, Westminster Cemetery on Kurn Hattin Road. Due to the Covid 19, we ask that anyone in attendance please wear face masks for everyone's protection.The family suggests that in lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Green Mountain Woodcarvers, The Birds of Vermont Museum or The First Congregational Church of Walpole.