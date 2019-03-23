|
Funeral services with military honors for Richard E. Williams who passed away December 21, 2018 in Zephyr Hills, Florida, will be held Saturday March 30, 2019 at 11am at the Jacksonville Community Church. Visiting hours will be held Friday March 29, 2019 from 4-6pm at Covey Allen & Shea Funeral Home. Interment will be held later in the spring. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Covey Allen & Shea Funeral Home 44 East Main Street Wilmington, VT.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Mar. 23, 2019