Richard F. Tuttle, 66, passed away on July 9, 2019 at his home in West Dummerston.
He was born on June 12, 1953 in Brattleboro, the son of Raymond and Mary Tuttle.
Richard is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Neil Poor of Guilford.
Son Richie Tuttle of West Dummerston and Daughter Amanda Scudder of Brattleboro. Two Grandsons Samuel and Daniel Poor of Guilford.
Ex-Wife Sharon Dean of Chester.
Richard also leaves girlfriend Wendy Stebbins of West Dummerston.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on July 31, 2019