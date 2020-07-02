Richard "Richie" Wyman, 86, of Springfield, VT. passed away peacefully on June 27th after a hard fight against cancer. He was born on February 7, 1934 in Springfield, VT, the youngest son of Oliver and Marguerite Wyman.



After graduating from Springfield High School in 1952, where Richie excelled as a three-sport lettered athlete, he went on to play baseball at Springfield College (MA) as the first in his family to attend and graduate from college in 1956.



Richie married his beloved wife, Phyllis Chico, in 1956 prior to serving overseas in the United States Army until 1958. Upon completing his service duties, he began his career as a teacher and coach in Penacook, NH. They soon returned to Springfield where they would raise their family and Richie would serve his community as teacher, coach, and mentor. At both the junior high and high school, Richie taught physical education from 1960 to 1984, and additionally taught many of his students how to drive as a Driver's Ed teacher. He was best known for coaching basketball and baseball during his career, but also spent time coaching football and track in his early years in the school system.



Richie is survived by his daughter, Sherry Hatt and her husband Michael of Springfield, and his son, Jeffrey Wyman and his wife Elizabeth of Naples, Florida. He is also survived by his special caregiver and friend of many years, Bonnie Shepard, and his sister, Geraldine Gardner. He greatly adored his grandchildren, Cody (Lisa) and Kyle (Jackie) Hatt, Sophie and Emily Wyman, and his great granddaughter, Lyla, and took great pride in being a part of their lives.



The family would like to thank Dr. Mark Hamilton, the Springfield Medical Care System, Dr. Craig Rinder and staff at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital Urology Center, for providing excellent medical care over the years.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Springfield Parks & Recreation Department earmarked for enhancing youth baseball in memory of Richie.



Please feel free to drop off cards and sign the guest book outdoors at Davis Memorial Chapel from 10am-5pm on Thursday, July 2nd. Remaining within your vehicle, please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Members of the family will be in attendance between 10am-12pm.



