Robert B. Grinold, 80, a resident of Ray Hill Road, passed away Wednesday August 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Robert was born in Hartford, CT on February 28, 1940 the son of the late Raymond and Cleo Costello Grinold. He attended West Hartford schools, graduating from Conard High School in 1958 earning his Bachelor Degree from Bryant College. Robert started his career working in his family's auto parts business until transitioning to Real Estate. Upon moving to Vermont in 1969 he started a small construction and real estate development business while also opening a ski lodge on Ray Hill. An early visionary in the Vermont Hospitality Industry, Bob loved hosting guests and was best known as Innkeeper of the White House Inn which he continued to operate up until his recent passing. Robert was a founding member of the Dover Dunkers, member of the Chamber of Commerce in Wilmington and was former Town Manager for the Town of Wilmington. Robert was proud to be a founding member of the Deerfield Valley Rescue. Robert loved sailing, scuba diving, listening to the sounds of Jimmy Buffet, and was an avid reader and a lifelong learner. Robert is survived by his wife Arleen Kunzi Songailo of Wilmington, children Donna Joy Hawley of Arlington, Virginia, Sandra Giampa and her husband Steven of Walpole, MA, Susan Wood and her husband Scott of Frederick, MD, Adam Grinold and his wife Karen of Wilmington, step daughter Deborah Cotrill and her husband Don of South Glastonbury, Connecticut, grandchildren Sarah, Selena, Benjamin, Aubri, Owen and Grace and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brothers Raymond Wade Grinold and William B. Grinold. A celebration of the life of Robert B. Grinold will be held Saturday August 8, 2020 at 1pm in the garden at the White House in Wilmington. For those in attendance we politely ask that you wear a mask due to the Covid 19 pandemic. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Robert's memory may be made to Deerfield Valley Community Cares, Home Heating Assistance, c/o Covey-Allen & Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 215 Wilmington, VT 05363. To send the family personal condolences please visitwww.sheafuneralhomes.com
. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Covey-Allen & Shea Funeral Home 44 East Main Street Wilmington, VT.