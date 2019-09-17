|
|
While on a photo journey in Canada, Robert (Bob) Angell died peacefully in his sleep August 9, 2019. Born November 6, 1927 to Laura and Charles Angell in Jamaica Queens NY he completed the family joining his sister Vivian (Lallathin.) Graduating from Andrew Jackson HS he enlisted in the US Army during World War II eventually assigned as a Stars and Stripes staff photographer. Graduating from U. of Rochester, where he met and married his beloved Mary Anne Kennedy (Angell), of NY NY. Bob and Mary Anne grew their family to four children in Oil City, PA,moving back to NY to raise them in Mamaroneck. An avid sailor and skier, summers found Bob and his family sailing on Long Island Sound, while winter weekends were spent skiing at Mt. Snow VT. Most of his career working at Nash Engineering (Norwalk CT), he traveled the world extensively for business. Upon retirement, he continued to travel; his photography avocation turned serious. Bob won many prestigious photography contests and awards; his photos have appeared in numerous publications including the cover of the 2001 international Nikon calendar and Vermont Life. Bob volunteered for over 40 years on Mt. Snow Ski Patrol, and retired to Wilmington VT, with Mary Anne. He also volunteered in Alaska for many summers with US Fish and Wildlife and Alaska State Parks. He shared his passions giving photo lectures at many local community organizations and schools. Bob was an enthusiastic world traveller, photo documenting his experiences. He was predeceased by his wife (2003), sister and parents. He leaves behind his four children: Kathryn Angell (Concord MA; husband Herman (Dutch) Leonard), Marilyn Angell Borst (Mamaroneck NY; husband Alan W Borst Jr), Bobbi Angell (Brattleboro VT) and R Charles (Chuck) Angell Jr (W Greenwich RI; wife Kris AngelI), and six grandchildren: Whitney Leonard, (partner David Krause), Marilynn (nee Angell) Hutton (husband Kevin Hutton), Dana Leonard (husband Nick Green), Katherine Borst, Samantha Angell and Nikolas Angell. His photo legacy is being maintained by his family at rangell.smugmug.com. Family and friends are invited to a secular celebration of his life November 2, 2019 3 pm Dover Forge, West Dover VT; private interment. Contributions in his memory to conservation or social services are deeply appreciated.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Sept. 17, 2019