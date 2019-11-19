|
Brattleboro - Robert E. "Bob" Colburn, Sr., of Brattleboro passed away on November 14, 2019 at BMH following a brief illness.
Bob was born in Brattleboro on November 11, 1936, the son of Delbert "Del" and Elizabeth (Manley) Colburn. He was raised and educated in Brattleboro, graduating from BUHS in 1954.
He was schooled in Emmaus, PA for servicing and installation of oil burners. Bob was an oil burner technician for many years for oil companies and his own residential heating business in and around Brattleboro.
Bob served his country in the National Guard. In the 1960's during the "Berlin Crisis" his unit was activated but the crisis was averted before they were sent overseas.
At Centre Congregational Church, Bob was married to Orella Ferne Woodley. They were married for 63 years and made their home in Springfield, VT, Chesterfield, NH as well as Brattleboro when they acquired the Manley home and raised their two sons Robert "Rob" Colburn, Jr. and Wayne E. Colburn. They enjoyed family vacations to the coast of Maine which always included a visit to Nubble Light.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, his son Wayne, and also aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is survived by his wife, son Rob and Rob's two sons, his only grandchildren, Dustin and Wade Colburn. Additionally, he leaves a sister Diane Colburn and sisters and brothers-in-law and nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.
Bob was a longtime member of the B.P.O. Elks, Brattleboro Lodge #1499, the American Legion, Brattleboro Post #5, and the Brattleboro Historical Society.
Donations in his memory may be made to Bayada Hospice, 1222 Putney Road, Suite #203, Brattleboro, VT 05301 or to the Brattleboro Historical Society, 230 Main Street, Suite #301, Brattleboro, VT 05301.
Arrangements are in the care of the Atamaniuk Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours. Following cremation, the family will gather at a later date at Meetinghouse Hill Cemetery where he will be buried in the family plot.
To sign an online register book or send messages of e-condolence please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Nov. 19, 2019