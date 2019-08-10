Home

Robert H. Karg Sr.


1932 - 2019
Robert H. Karg Sr. Obituary
Brattleboro- Robert Henry, "Bob" Karg, Sr., 86, of Stickney Brook Road in West Dummerston died Tuesday morning, August 6, 2019 at the Thompson House following a period of declining health.

Bob was born in Brooklyn, New York on December 27, 1932 the son of Henry and Frances (Emberger) Karg. He was raised and educated in Bloomfield, New Jersey graduating from Bloomfield High School. He went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Navy (Seabees) during the Korean War stationed in the Philippians.

Following his honorable discharge from active service he returned home and continued his education earning his B.A. degree in Education from Jersey City State College.

Bob taught building trades at Brattleboro Union High School where he retired from following over 25 years as a member of the faculty. Previously, while residing in New Jersey he had been employed as a carpenter for several building contractors.

Active civically he was involved with the Habitat for Humanity Program, was a member of the West River Valley Lions Club and held membership in the American Legion, Brattleboro Post #5. With his wife he was a long time member of the Newfane Congregational Church.

He enjoyed square dancing with his wife and was a member of the former Green Mountain Squares Square Dance Club.

Bob loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, cutting wood, puttering around his home and time shared with his family.

On April 17, 1954 at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Bloomfield, New Jersey he was married to Betty Beam. His faithful and devoted wife of almost 60 years predeceased him on April 5, 2014.

Survivors include: one son, Robert Karg, Jr. of Dummerston; one daughter, Susan Dimick and her husband Alan of Marietta, Georgia; one brother, Jack Karg of Gig Harbor, Washington; four grandchildren, Connor and Clay Dimick, and Tanner and Bryce Karg; and two nephews, Justin and Logan Karg.

In keeping with Bob's final wishes, there will be no formal funeral service.

Memorial contributions in Bob's name may be made to the West River Habitat for Humanity Program, PO Box 40, Jacksonville, VT 05342.

To sign an online register book with messages of e-condolence to the family please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Aug. 10, 2019
