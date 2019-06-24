Robert "Bob" J. Hescock, 42, of Wardsboro, VT, son of Lissa (Holman) and James Hescock, left us suddenly on June 17, 2019. Bob was born in Townshend, VT on May 11, 1977. During his high school days, he met his wife of 19 1/2 years, Angela Kehoe. Throughout their high school career, she watched and cheered him on while playing sports, and later playing on an adult soft ball league.



He attended Electrician apprenticeship school for four years, working as a journeyman for Sparky Electric where he had been working for the last 20 years. He was a devoted husband and father to his wife and kids. He was a loving and caring man that his children looked up to. He was a coach to his children's basketball team and was always by their side year-round. Bob was an avid hunter who smiled knowing that he was passing down his knowledge and skills to his children. As a family, they enjoyed going to Maine to camp and swim and spend time together at Wells Beach.



He is survived by his wife, Angela and their children, Sydney, Hayley, Cody, and Taylor; his parents, Lissa and James of Wardsboro; sister, Melissa Bush and her husband Michael, and their children, William, Colton, and Jacob of Wardsboro; In-laws, Cynthia and Robert Kehoe of Windham; brother-in-laws; Kirk and his wife Kelley Kehoe and their children, Ian and Sierra of Chester, Nathan and his wife Erin Kehoe and their children, Dannika, Kylie, Norah, and Spencer of Windham; and sister-in-law, Elaine and her husband Lance Chila, and their children, Riley, Luke, and Isabella of Dorset, as well as extended family members and numerous friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held on June 30th at The Wardsboro Methodist Church, located on Main St., Wardsboro, VT . 12pm. Reception to follow at the Wardsboro Town Hall.



Published in Brattleboro Reformer on June 24, 2019