|
|
Robert "Bob" James
Michalke passed away peacefully Friday February 22, 2019 at his current residence of 80 Maple Street Brattleboro. Robert was born on December 21,1920 to Agnes and Albert Michalke in Meriden, CT. On July 4, 1942 he married Elizabeth Bemont, also of Connecticut. Bob was a builder and owned his own construction business until he retired to Vermont with his wife Betty in the early 80's. Bob was a Shriner and a Mason and actively participated in countless events, fundraisers, and helped run Monday night bingo at the Shrine Hall in Brattleboro. He served as a board member at the for many years. One of his favorite contributions to his community was delivering Meals on Wheels with his wife. He enjoyed checking in and visiting with everyone on his delivery route. Bob enjoyed his church family for many years. He was one of the founders of the Memorial Garden at St. Michael's Episcopal Church on Bradley Ave. His last years of church services included Sunday mornings visits to the Newfane Congregational Church, where he made many new friends and touched many hearts. Chances are if you were driving down Rt 30, you've passed Bob tending his gardens or restocking his vegetable stand, that he took great pride in. Everyone that knew Bob could count on his sense of humor, a good practical joke, his willingness to go out of his way to help anyone, and that he had the tallest, sweetest corn in town.
Bob is survived by his daughter Betsy Wolmer of Vermont. His devoted granddaughters, Carrie Downes with great grandson Rowan, of Cumberland RI and Heather Cyr with great granddaughters Mykaela and Isabella, of Keene NH. His grandson Chuck Wettish with great grandson Hayden of CA, and great granddaughter Jemma with great-great granddaughter Kaya of CT. Grandson Matthew Wettish of CT. Bob also leaves behind Billy Brooks of Newfane VT, who he loved like his own son. Bob also leaves behind countless friends who he was grateful for.
Bob is predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth Michalke. His son, James Michalke, daughter Susan Downes, and late life companion, Irene Brooks.
We ask you to join us at 11 am on Saturday March 9th at St Michael's Episcopal church on Bradley Ave in Brattleboro for a celebration of Bob's life. We encourage friends to share their stories and fond memories. Coffee will follow downstairs.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Springfield MA.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Mar. 2, 2019