Brattleboro - The Liturgy of Christian Burial for Robert M. "Bob" Kaeppel will be celebrated Friday at 11:00 A.M. at Saint Michael Catholic Church with Fr. Justin Baker, pastor, celebrant. Committal Rites and burial will follow in Saint Michael Parish Cemetery.
Friends are invited to call at the Atamaniuk Funeral Home Friday morning from 10:00 A.M. until the start of the Mass.
Mr. Kaeppel, 80, of Organ Street, died May 11, 2019 at Pine Heights Nursing Home.
To view his full obit and sign an online guestbook please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on May 15, 2019