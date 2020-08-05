Robert Menck, III, of Milford, MA, died peacefully July 21, 2020. The son of Carol (Meddaugh) Menck and Robert Menck, Jr, Bob was born 10/12/1960 in Monticello, NY and later moved with his family to Brattleboro, VT. He graduated from Brattleboro Union High School in '78; attended the United States Naval Academy ('78-79) and Auburn University ('79-80); and obtained an undergraduate degree from the University of New Hampshire ('79-82), where he met his future wife, Carol (Hagstrom) Menck Keefe (divorced '05). Following college, Bob and Carol started their family and he worked as a classroom teacher in Claremont, NH before settling into a 27-year career with the DiSilva Companies.
Bob became a swim official when his children were young and involved in competitive swimming. He became active with USA Swimming LSC: New England Swimming (NES) when he was asked to be on the Officials Committee, then to be the Chair of that committee. It was during this time that he met his future partner, Lisa. They became the best of friends. Bob also was appointed to the NES Board of Directors and served as the Chair of the Technical Committee. Most recently, Bob was the NES Board Vice Chair of Program Operations.
Bob was extremely active on the USA Swimming national level, working national meets all over the country. He served as the Eastern Zone Official's Chair, and had been given the honor to serve at USA Swimming's Olympic Trials in 2021. This had been a dream of his.
Bob served in many capacities for YMCA Swimming at the national, regional and local levels. He officiated High School swimming across a 4 state area, served as an NCAA official for Men's and Women's Division 1 NCAA Championships, many conference championships, and served as Meet Referee for America East and the Ivy League. Bob coached diving at the HS and College levels. Bob was well loved at all levels of swim officiating for his knowledge and skill as an official and a mentor, his sense of humor, and his hijinks.
Bob was also an extensively active birder and participated in E-Bird, achieving the distinction of identifying 100 birds in each of the lower 48 states.
Bob is survived by his mother, Carol (Meddaugh) Menck of Brattleboro, VT, and his brother Eric (Rick) Menck, sister-in-law Sheilagh Menck, and nephew Hunter; his daughter Sarah (Menck) Gray and her husband Nathan Gray, and son Robert (Bob) Menck IV and his wife Taylor Menck; his partner Lisa Black Sholudko, and her sons Andrew, Evan and Austen Sholudko; his grandchildren Aleah Wallace Menck, Milo Gray, and Asher Gambs-Sholudko. Bob is also survived by his many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, and an extensive network of friends all over the country.
At this time, there will be hopes of a formal gathering of remembrance and celebration of his life in the spring of 2021. There will be an online platform on his Facebook page for friends and family to upload pictures and videos of their memories of Bob.
