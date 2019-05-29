|
|
Westmoreland, N.H.- Robert Norman, "Butch" Howe, 91 a lifelong resident of Hinsdale died peacefully early Sunday morning, May 26, 2019 at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland with his family by his side.
Mr. Howe was born in Hinsdale on September 15, 1927 the son of Clarence and Gladys (Robbins) Howe. He was raised and educated in Hinsdale attending public schools.
He went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Army's 25th Medical Battalion stationed in Japan during World War II. Upon his honorable discharge from active service on September 4th 1947 he returned home to Hinsdale.
In his earlier years, Mr. Howe worked at the White & Washburn Paper Company in Hinsdale. He worked on the building of the new Brattleboro Union High School as a mason's tender and later for the late Forrest Briggs as a carpenter. Other building projects he assisted with included the construction of the Econo Lodge Motel in Brattleboro, the construction of the Hinsdale Pavilion at Heritage Park, the Welcome Center in Pisgah Park and the building of the Snowmobile Clubhouse in Hinsdale. His last position was with the former Robertson Paper Company in Hinsdale where he retired from in 1990 following 35 dedicated years of service with the company.
Active civically he joined the Hinsdale Volunteer Fire Department in 1959 and became chief of the department in 1969 retiring as Fire Chief in 1975.
Mr. Howe was a lifetime member of the Hinsdale V.F.W. Post #4234 and a former member of the B.P.O. Elks, Brattleboro Lodge #1499.
Of his leisure time activities, he enjoyed deep sea fishing, riding all-terrain vehicles, and snowmobiling of which he was a member for many years of the Rails to Trails Snow Mobile Club.
On May 6, 1950 at First Baptist Church in Brattleboro he was married to Lorraine Briggs who survives.
Besides his faithful and devoted wife of 69 years he leaves: one son, David Howe and wife Joyce of Bradenton, Florida; a daughter, Ruth E. Butler and husband Raymond of Lisbon, New York; one sister, Shirley Collins of Winchester; three grandchildren, five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by three brothers, Clarence "Bant" Howe, William Howe and Kenneth Howe.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday at 11:00 A.M. at the Atamaniuk Funeral Home. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Howe family lot in Pine Grove Cemetery in Hinsdale.
Friends are invited to call at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6 to 8 P.M.
Memorial contributions in Mr. Howe's name may be made to: Hinsdale Volunteer Fire Dept., Depot Street, Hinsdale, NH 03451 or to Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 593, Brattleboro, VT 05302.
Arrangements are under the direction of Atamaniuk Funeral Home.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on May 29, 2019