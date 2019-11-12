|
ROBERT NELSON BERNIER, age 88, of Tipp City, OH, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He was born on March 26, 1931 in Quincy, MA to the late Harold and Marguerite (Norris) Bernier.
Robert is survived by his wife of almost 61 years: Delmas "Del" (Mendenhall) Bernier; two sons: Greg (Shawn) and Steven (Jeanne); one daughter: Laura (Neil); two sisters: Beverly Bernier and Carol (William) MacKnight; and five grandchildren: Andrew, Jacob, Sarah, Danielle, and Savannah. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one granddaughter: Grace; and two sisters: Barbara Bernier and Mary Jane Chester.
Robert graduated from Hinsdale High School, Keene State College, and New York University. He proudly served his country as a member of the US Army during the Korean War. Robert was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening.
Funeral services were held on Friday, November 1, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Troy, OH, with Rev. Ty Williams officiating followed by interment at Riverside Cemetery in Troy. Full military honors were provided by Veterans Memorial Honor Guard of Troy.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Nov. 12, 2019