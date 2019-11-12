Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baird Funeral Home
555 N. Market St.
Troy, OH 45373
937-339-2602
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bernier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Nelson Bernier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Nelson Bernier Obituary
ROBERT NELSON BERNIER, age 88, of Tipp City, OH, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He was born on March 26, 1931 in Quincy, MA to the late Harold and Marguerite (Norris) Bernier.

Robert is survived by his wife of almost 61 years: Delmas "Del" (Mendenhall) Bernier; two sons: Greg (Shawn) and Steven (Jeanne); one daughter: Laura (Neil); two sisters: Beverly Bernier and Carol (William) MacKnight; and five grandchildren: Andrew, Jacob, Sarah, Danielle, and Savannah. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one granddaughter: Grace; and two sisters: Barbara Bernier and Mary Jane Chester.

Robert graduated from Hinsdale High School, Keene State College, and New York University. He proudly served his country as a member of the US Army during the Korean War. Robert was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening.

Funeral services were held on Friday, November 1, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Troy, OH, with Rev. Ty Williams officiating followed by interment at Riverside Cemetery in Troy. Full military honors were provided by Veterans Memorial Honor Guard of Troy.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -